Stockton man accused of shooting caged dog with BB gun arrested

A 47-year-old man accused of animal cruelty was arraigned Thursday in Stockton, prosecutors said.

Maurice Cosby Smith, of Stockton, was arrested Tuesday at his home on suspicion of shooting his dog with a BB gun while the animal was in a cage.

The dog was seized and taken to a veterinarian, who recovered 11 BBs during surgery, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office.

Smith was charged with three felony counts of malicious and intentional cruelty to an animal, three felony counts of torturing/inflicting needless cruelty to an animal, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Prosecutors said an investigation into Smith started on June. 28 after a witness reported that the man had allegedly fired a BB gun at his own dog.

The witness said the shootings happened on three separate days between June 21 and June 28. The witness captured videos showing the alleged abuse, prosecutors said.

Police initially said they learned on June 28 about some videos posted to social media that allegedly depicted Smith firing a BB gun in the direction of a dog in a cage in the 2600 block of Bristol Avenue.

Officers responded on that day but did not locate the dog and were told by residents that the animal had been given away. A second attempt to locate the animal the following day also had no results. No signs of animal cruelty were found on either visit, police said.

On Tuesday, police said the dog was located and appeared to have injuries that were allegedly consistent with being shot.

After the dog's recovery, it will be rehomed by a shelter.

During Smith's arrest, he was allegedly found to be in possession of a Glock 17 handgun and two ammunition magazines.

Smith is not allowed to have these items due to a felony conviction of possession of a controlled substance for sale in 2005.

He is set for further arraignment on Aug. 16 in Stockton.