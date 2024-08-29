Steph Curry reportedly agrees to $62.6M extension with Warriors through 2026-27 season

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has reportedly agreed to a $62.6 million contract extension that would keep him with the team through the end of the 2026-27 season.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the extension is for one year. Curry would be guaranteed $178 million over the next three years of his contract.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has agreed on a one-year, $62.6 million extension that’ll keep him under contract through the 2026-2027 season, his agent Jeff Austin of Octagon tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/XdxeevrbIC — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 29, 2024

The deal is expected to be signed Thursday, according to his agent.

Curry's contract extension comes weeks after competing for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, which included spectacular performances in the final two games against Serbia and France on the way to a gold medal.

Drafted by the Warriors in 2009, Curry has spent his entire 15-years in the NBA with the team, helping deliver four NBA titles to the Bay Area in a seven-year span. During his illustrious professional career, Curry has been named most valuable player twice (2015 and 2016), named the NBA Finals MVP in 2022 and has been named an All-Star ten times.

