Warriors release 2024-25 schedule; Klay returns Nov. 12, Xmas Day vs. Lakers

The National Basketball Association on Thursday released the Golden State Warriors 2024-25 schedule, which will feature the return of Klay Thompson to the Bay Area and a Christmas Day matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Golden State tips off the season on Oct. 23 against the Trail Blazers at Portland's Moda Center with the home opener at the Chase Center on Oct. 27 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Thompson and the Western Conference Champion Dallas Mavericks will visit the Chase Center in San Francisco on Nov. 12, the first time Thompson will play against the team he helped lead to four NBA titles. Thompson signed a three-year, $50 million contract with the Mavs this offseason after a 13-year run with Golden State.

The Warriors' home arena is also the site for this season's All-Star Weekend and the third time the Bay Area has hosted the league's annual showcase. The 74th NBA All-Star Game will be played at Chase Center on Feb. 16.

Marquee matchups set

The Nov. 12 matchup against the Mavs will be part of this season's NBA Cup group play, previously named the In-Season Tournament, which starts on that date and continues every Tuesday and Friday through Dec. 3. The NBA Cup semifinals and championship game are slated for Dec. 14 and Dec. 17.

Golden State will again be featured in one of the annual Christmas Day matchups against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Warriors will be playing on Christmas for the 12th consecutive year, while the Lakers will be making their 26th consecutive appearance, the longest stretch in the league by far.

The NBA Champion Boston Celtics will host the Warriors on Nov. 6 and visit the Chase Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 20.

Rivalries renewed

The budding rivalry with the Sacramento Kings, who eliminated the Warriors in last year's play-in tournament a year after the Warriors knocked the Kings out of the playoffs, will be renewed beginning on Jan. 5 at the Chase Center and on Jan. 22 at the Golden 1 Center as part of Rivalry Week. The teams will play two more home-and-home games in February and March.

Rivalry Week will also feature a clash with the Lakers at the Chase Center on Jan. 25. The rivalry with the Memphis Grizzlies gets renewed for the first time on Nov. 15 as part of the NBA Cup group play. The Grizzlies and the Lakers are among eight Western Conference teams the Warriors will play four times.

The Warriors will make 24 national TV appearances during the 2024-25 season, along with 12 appearances on NBA TV.

The NBA Play-In Tournament is slated for April 15-18. The playoffs will begin on April 19.