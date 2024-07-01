Watch CBS News
Warriors

Warriors great Klay Thompson moves to the Dallas Mavericks for 3-year, $50M deal, reports say

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS Sports

Klay Thompson talks about game against Kings and his future with the Warriors
Klay Thompson talks about game against Kings and his future with the Warriors 16:51

Beloved Golden State Warriors guard and legendary Splash Brother Klay Thompson will be headed to Dallas as part of a multi-team sign-and-trade deal, according to reports.

ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news on social media at around 11:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Thompson's departure from Golden State, where he has played his entire 13-year career, ends the Warriors' storied combination with his Splash Brother Stephen Curry and defensive force Draymond Green that led the team to four titles. 

According to reports, Thompson is getting a three-year, $50M deal in a sign-and-trade that also involves the Charlotte Hornets.  

Read more at CBSSports.com>>

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.