Online obsession leads to stabbing that injured 3 near Salinas

Three people were stabbed during a brawl at a Monterey County home Sunday night in what investigators believe was the violent culmination of an online obsession.

Just before 10 p.m., county sheriff deputies were sent to the home in the 300 block of Bollenbacher Drive in the Bolsa Knolls area northeast of Salinas, where they found three people suffering from stab wounds.

Detectives believe that Devin Wolfgang Vandorhoef, 25, and a woman who lives at the home knew each other from their interactions on a gaming platform and that Vandorhoef developed a years-long obsession with her, according to sheriff's officials.

He was so obsessed that he and suspected accomplice Darius Avery Whyte, 25, allegedly flew down from their homes in Canada to show up at the victim's door, where Vandorhoef allegedly posed as a delivery driver with a package to force his way inside, sheriff's officials said.

"The victim's boyfriend opened the door and the suspect immediately starts stabbing the boyfriend," said Monterey Sheriff's Cmdr. Andres Rosas.

The woman armed herself with some type of metal object and used it to attack Vandorhoef in an attempt to defend her boyfriend and was then subsequently attacked by Vandorhoef, who allegedly choked and stabbed her, Rosas said.

Vandorhoef and the boyfriend are still in the hospital in critical condition but are expected to survive. The woman's injuries weren't considered life-threatening.

During the course of the initial investigation, detectives found that the box Vandorhoef was carrying contained handcuffs, duct tape and knives, Rosas said.

Deputies also talked to Whyte, who was found in the neighborhood but allowed to leave after he said he wasn't involved in the alleged crimes.

He was arrested Monday morning, however, while sitting on a plane at San Jose Mineta International Airport trying to return to Canada, according to sheriff's officials.

"They both knew what the plan was and they both knew what was going on," Rosas said.

Vandorhoef was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, conspiracy, mayhem, stalking and burglary and is being held in custody on more than $4.1 million bail.

Whyte was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and conspiracy and is being held on $1 million bail.