Stabbing at Novato elementary school leaves teenager critically injured

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

NOVATO (CBS SF/BCN) – A stabbing at an elementary school after hours Monday evening left a 16-year-old with critical injuries, according to Novato police.

Officers responded at 6:50 p.m. to a report of a group of teenagers causing a disturbance at Lynwood Elementary School, where staff members were working into the evening but no students were present, police said.

Witnesses reported several teens fleeing in a vehicle, leaving the 16-year-old suffering from multiple stab wounds in the school's parking lot. He was taken to a hospital and remained in critical condition Tuesday, according to police.

Investigators learned a 17-year-old boy was also assaulted by the group of suspects but suffered only minor injuries and was released to his parents.

No information about the suspects was immediately available. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call (415) 897-1122 and refer to case #NP22-3902.

First published on October 25, 2022 / 2:12 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

