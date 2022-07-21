Visitors to Santa Rosa's Spring Lake concerned over possible toxic algae blooms

SANTA ROSA – At the peak of summer, an alert is going out to those enjoying some of the most popular waterways in the North Bay to be careful of potentially toxic algae.

The North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board took samples from Spring Lake this week, after spotting potentially harmful blue green algae.

Cecilia Valdovisnos lives in the North Bay and heard about the possibility of toxic blue green algae at Spring Lake and the Russian River. She's making sure her pets get nowhere near the water.

"They're both very good dogs. They listen to me really well, so I'm pretty lucky. But I don't have them off leash near the water," Valdovisnos told KPIX 5.

Signs have been posted to warn people about the dangers of the toxic cyanobacteria found in algal blooms. The concern is especially for pets and small children, since they are more likely to ingest it.

Cyanobacteria can quickly spread and can cause kidney and liver failure along with neurological issues.

On Wednesday night, park rangers were also on the water warning people to stay out. Those from out of the area were glad to hear the warnings and see the signs.

"I really don't know much about it but I'm going to go home and Google it and try to find out a little more before I take my whole family up there and put them in the river," said Phillip Hastings, who was visiting from Walnut Creek.

The North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board said a recent sample from Patterson Point along the Russian River didn't show any signs of the bacteria, but its waiting on two other results. One of the results is from Healdsburg and the other from Spring Lake.

For now, the message from the water board is to be cautious until those results come back.

"I am worried that maybe not a lot of people will take it seriously or that they won't pay attention to the signs and still go in the water, and kind of think 'It will never happen to my dog or to me.' You never know, I hope people would be safe, than take any chances," Valdovisnos said.