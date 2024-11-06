Sonoma County's Measure J ban on large animal farms appears headed for defeat

A controversial ban on large animal farms in Sonoma County appears to be heading for a major defeat, as early returns show 85% of the voters rejecting Measure J.

The citizen initiative would have changed the nature of animal farming in Sonoma County by phasing out or scaling down an estimated 21 animal farms, many of them legacy family businesses.

Measure J's opponents included five city councils who passed resolutions against the measure. Both the Democratic and Republican Parties of Sonoma County also opposed the measure. The measure's supporters said that the ordinance would prevent the growth of more concentrated animal feeding operations, or CAFOs.

The measure was initiated by the Coalition to End Factory Farming, a collection of animal rights groups that have been active for years in Sonoma County. They include the group Direct Action Everywhere, which has a history of trespassing to photograph inside feeding operations or to remove animals.

On Friday, Sonoma County Judge Robert LaForge scheduled a felony trial in May for Zoe Rosenberg, 22, who is being prosecuted for removing four chickens from Perdue's Petaluma Poultry slaughterhouse in June 2023. Her charges include felony conspiracy and three misdemeanors for trespassing, petty theft and tampering with a vehicle. Direct Action Everywhere's co-founder, Wayne Hsiung, was arrested last November on suspicion of felony trespassing at chicken and duck farms in 2018 and 2019.

The Coalition to End Factory Farming released a statement late Tuesday saying the "No on J" campaign was backed by industry giants like Perdue and that opponents circulated misleading claims, such as the false assertion that Measure J would shut down 60 organic dairy farms, despite the county having only 50 dairies.

"The 'No on J' campaign outspent the 'Yes on J' campaign by a ratio of 8-to-1. They raised over $2.2 million, drawing in large contributions from Perdue and other factory farming corporations, as well as from trade groups," the statement said.

The coalition plans a protest on Saturday and a community discussion on Nov. 15.