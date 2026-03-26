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Sonoma County high-speed pursuit ends with crash into vineyard, driver arrested

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
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Tim Fang

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Authorities in Sonoma County arrested a driver following a high-speed pursuit that ended with a rollover crash into a vineyard on Wednesday.

The sheriff's office said the incident began when CHP attempted to stop an SUV on Highway 101 in Santa Rosa. Deputies said the suspect initially yielded on the College Avenue onramp but left the scene as the sheriff's office helicopter flew overhead.

Video from the helicopter showed the suspect as he was driving northbound on 101, then on multiple surface streets. At Brush Creek Road and Fountaingrove Parkway, the suspect briefly stopped, but the driver took off again.

"He continued driving in an extremely reckless manner, causing multiple traffic collisions and posing a serious danger to the public," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The pursuit continued onto Highway 12, where the sheriff's office said he was traveling at speeds exceeding 90 miles per hour.

Deputies said the pursuit ended in the community of Kenwood. Video shows the driver losing control and his SUV rolling into a vineyard.

The driver is seen escaping the vehicle, which was on its side. With his hands up, the driver surrendered and was taken into custody.

"Given the suspect's dangerous and unpredictable driving, stopping him was critical. Air support and teamwork were key to bringing the incident to a safe conclusion," the sheriff's office said.

Deputies did not release the driver's name.

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