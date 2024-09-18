Sonoma County farmers pushing back against factory-farm ballot measure

One Bay Area County is seeing a battle pitting family-owned farms that have lasted generations against a ballot measure that would possibly shut down their operations.

Animal rights activists have successfully brought CAFOs -- otherwise known as concentrated animal feeding operations -- to the brink of shutting down.

It's all about keeping the family tradition and business going for Jordan Mahrt and his brothers.

"We are a full-fledged family business. Me my brothers and our wives help all time,"

The family has been farming and producing eggs for more than 100 years. They said they built it better, generation after generation.

But a one-of-a-kind measure on the ballot in Sonoma County in November will determine whether the business his father Steve expanded can stay open.

"My mom wanted for us to have organic eggs. That's why he was the first one to figure it out and do organic eggs for the west coast of the United States," said Mahrt.

The EPA defines a CAFO as a livestock operation where animals are confined for at least 45 days within a 12-month period and do not have access to grass or other vegetation during the normal growing season. Such operations also exceed a certain size or otherwise pose a risk to water quality.

Animal rights organization Direct Action Everywhere believes all CAFOs should be forced to close.

"They are living crowded together not in cages anymore thanks to California voters but still in basically a cage of flesh," said Direct Action Everywhere organizer Cassie King.

Those saying 'No to Measure J', including farmers like the Mahrt brothers, say jobs will be eliminated, and the price of everyday items at the grocery, like eggs, will be impacted.

"At the end of the day all the food will come from the Midwest and other surrounding areas instead of being local food," said Mahrt.

Daniel Sumner is an agricultural economics professor at UC Davis who said prices at the grocery won't spike, as other CAFOs in other counties would quickly supply the lost production, but a larger ban statewide or beyond, would result in significant higher costs.

"As people think about, "Gee, we ought to do this everywhere.' Then, the biggest consequences would be food prices," said Sumner.

There are other local economic concerns.

"If you say who loses a million dollars, that will be the farmer. If you ask who loses their job and will struggle, that's the hired farm worker," said Sumner.

Other local producers, like Straus Creamery, said if the measure passes, it would threaten their long-term businesses.

But animal rights advocates see this, not as a threat, but rather progress, and the first step to shutting down what they call 'factory farms' across the country.

It's historic and the first time this is getting to a vote among the people. It's part of the story of how we end factory farming," said King.

"Everyone deserves to pick and choose what they eat and where they want their food from," said Mahrt.

It comes down to choice for Mahrt, and the only way of life he and his brothers, and the generations before them, have known.