Sonoma County deputies arrest 8 teens in burglary, vandalism of Forestville home

An astute neighbor alerted police to a possible home break-in early Saturday morning in Sonoma County, leading to the arrest of eight juveniles, the Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

At about 3:22 a.m., deputies responded to the 8200 block of Trenton Road in Forestville on a report of a burglary. A neighbor who knew the homeowners were away saw a person entering the garage and turning off the lights.

Deputies discovered a damaged padlock on the garage door. Inside, they found a Toyota truck reported stolen to the Santa Rosa Police Department on Thursday.

Deputies surrounded the residence and called for its occupants to exit. Eight juveniles, aged 14 to 16, were detained at the scene.

The recently remodeled home sustained significant vandalism, including spray-painted walls, damaged sheetrock, and holes in the subfloor. All juveniles were booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of felony vandalism, burglary, and related offenses.