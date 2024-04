Can the eclipse impact your astrological sign? An astrologer weighs in

Exploring the meaning of the eclipse in astrology Exploring the meaning of the eclipse in astrology 04:10

NEW YORK — We're just a few days away from the April 8 solar eclipse, and everyone will be looking skyward to watch this amazing cosmic phenomenon, with the proper glasses of course.

Astrologers who look to the stars say that if you feel a little different during an eclipse, there's a reason. People are impacted by this alignment of the sun, the moon and the earth, according to astrologer Rebecca Gordon.

Gordon acknowledged to WCBS that, for some, astrology is all smoke and mirrors, but she encourages keeping an open mind. She says not all signs will be affected equally during the eclipse.

"Aries will definitely be impacted. Also, their opposite sign of Libra will be. And the signs of Cancer and Capricorn, as well, will certainly be impacted," she said. "Let's just say that every member of the zodiac will be impacted. Nobody gets out of an eclipse without impact."

Gordon believes the planets always assert an influence over events and our behavior, and eclipses only magnify what is happening.

"You look at patterns and cycles," Gordon said. "Big things happening on eclipses. That you simply cannot argue with."

Gordon points to what she calls patterns of significant historical events that have occurred at key astrological times. And she says the impacts of the moon's path are significant in astrology.

"When the moon is full, the tides are high. All crustaceans are born on full moons. Did you know jellyfish are often born on full moons? So essentially, the waters of the ocean swell. What is your body made up of?" Gordon asked.

"You are sort of in the eye of the needle of eclipse season. That is when there might be a bit of chaos and confusion. So in your life, there might be - why did that job let me go, that relationship just began, that relationship ended? There can be a whole lot of change... You want to not plan too much, leave space open, because you will need that space to react thoughtfully."

