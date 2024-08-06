Snoop Dogg is Team USA's No. 1 fan at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Here are some of his standout moments.

Team USA has millions of fans, but Snoop Dogg may just be No. 1. It seems everywhere you turn during the 2024 Paris Olympics, there's Snoop bringing smiles and laughter to everyones' faces and cheering the athletes on.

The rapper and media personality has been center stage in his black shades and Team USA tracksuits, shooting the breeze with everyone from Simone Biles to Martha Stewart.

Throughout the Games, he's been providing regular reports for host network NBC. This is the second time Snoop has worked the Olympic circuit, following his breakout role as an Olympic correspondent at the Tokyo Games.

American entertainer Snoop Dogg attends a women's beach volleyball match between the United States and France at the 2024 Summer Olympics. Robert F. Bukaty / AP

Prior to the start of this year's festivities, the global star said in a statement, "I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix."

He has certainly delivered. The 52-year-old rapper's droll commentary and one-of-a-kind Snoop-energy has set the internet ablaze, with videos of his Olympic cameos quickly going viral.

A'ja Wilson and Snoop Dogg attend the men's basketball quarterfinals Brazil vs USA match at the 2024 Olympic Games at Bercy Arena on Aug. 6, 2024 in Paris. Eurasia Sport Images / Getty Images

It's hard to narrow it down, but here are some of Snoop's standout moments so far.

Olympic torch bearer

Snoop started off strong as one of the torch bearers for Team USA. The rap icon was one of the last people to carry the Olympic flame before it reached its final destination at the opening ceremony of the Paris Games. At 6 foot 4, he easily stood out among the crowd. On his way to pass off the flame, he treated fans to the Crip Walk, one of his signature moves.

Snoop Dogg carries the Olympic torch at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, France. Aurelien Morissard / AP

Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles victory dance

Pair up the multi-gold-medal-winning gymnast Simone Biles with Snoop, and nothing but good things are bound to happen.

Biles and teammate Jordan Chiles were caught in an impromptu dance party with Snoop during the women's Olympic gymnastics qualifying round. Once the gymnasts spotted him in the crowd, there was no turning back: the two broke out their best moves. The interaction quickly became a viral sensation.

Rapper Snoop Dogg cheers for Team USA team during the qualifying for women's team gymnastics at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Aug. 4, 2024. Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Snoop also showed his support for Biles at the stadium with a custom-made shirt featuring the Olympics athlete.

Badminton banter

An intense badminton rally between the U.S. and China drew thousands of eyes thanks to Snoop's colorful commentary.

"They rockin' and rollin.' Back and forth. Gimme that. No, I need that. Nope over here. Nope over there," he can be heard saying in a now viral clip that's been liked by over 340,000 TikTok users.

Team USA's Vinson Chiu hits a shot in his mixed doubles badminton group stage match against China during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Porte de la Chapelle Arena in Paris on July 27, 2024. ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images

Snoop and Martha Stewart sport matching equestrian attire

Snoop and Martha Stewart took their friendship to a whole new level during an equestrian dressage match, when they showed up in matching attire consisting of riding boots, white pants, black blazers and helmets.

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart ride in a golf cart at the 2024 Olympics dressage team final in Versailles, France, on Aug. 3, 2024. Rolf Vennenbernd/picture alliance via Getty Images

The two became fast friends over a decade ago, after Snoop made an appearance on Stewart's cooking show. Since then, they've done everything from compete on game shows to star in Super Bowl commercials together.

During the dressage event — where riders maneuver their horse through a series of moves — the two shared laughs as Snoop made up a rap to go along one of the horse's sideway shuffles.

Going for a swim with Michael Phelps

Legendary Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps may be off the clock, but he's still getting his laps in — recently with Snoop. The two were spotted going for a swim together in a video posted by NBC. In it, Snoop is wearing a black cap that says "Phelps" on the front.

"Mike, you make this look too easy," he says in the clip.

Snoop Dogg looks on ahead of swimming events during the 2024 Olympic Games at the Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, west of Paris, on July 27, 2024. MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images

A visit to the Louvre

Snoop Dogg was caught "snooping around" the Louvre Museum in Paris in a TikTok posted to the rapper's account on Friday. "You ever seen 'Night at the Museum'?" Snoop says. "Well, tonight you get to go to the museum with Snoop Dogg."

In the minute-long clip, Snoop walks around the empty halls of the Louvre, commenting on works from the museum's sprawling collection.

During one of his stops, the rapper has a short stare-off with Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa, whose eyes are known to follow admirers everywhere.

"I just found out I was Mona Lisa's twin brother, Tony Lisa," Snoop says.