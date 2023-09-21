Smoky skies impacting daily life for some North Bay residents

Smoky skies in the North Bay not as bad as previous years, residents say

Many residents noticed the smoke all throughout the Bay Area on Wednesday. This round of smoke has caught some by surprise.

Susanna Ask and her daughter finally decided to get some outdoor time Wednesday night. The smoke drifted in Tuesday, and it forced her to cancel some of her outdoor plans.

Ask said, "I didn't expect the smoke to be coming, and I was planning on taking her to the park and I had to do a quick change of plans and do some indoor activities."

The smoke was visible all over Marin County. Susanna Ask said she definitely felt the impact of the smoky air.

She described it as, "It kind of starts to smell like campfires and it's just getting a little bit thicker. Like you can't see as far. You start feeling like you can't breathe as well."

For the most part, the smoke did not stop people from carrying on with their after-school activities. Kids were seen playing baseball and soccer. Some parents though took a proactive approach to keep their kids safe.

Mike from Marin said, "I pulled my daughter out of swim school for a day."

Other parents tried to keep their kids indoors and some were seen wearing a mask. But for North Bay residents, this is nothing like they've seen in the past.

Duncan L. said, "We've all dealt with much worse in the past. I don't think anybody is really freaking out because we are lucky this is all we have for the year."

Ask said, "This has been such a welcome relief. I'm mean I'm so happy that I haven't had to use air filters at all. So, I would rather have them and not need them."

Public health officers said if you're going to wear a mask, to put on a N95 because the particles in wildfire smoke are so small. The smoke is expected to clear out by Friday.