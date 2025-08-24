Some Sky Fire evacuation orders in Lake County downgraded

Evacuation warnings and orders were issued in Lake County after the Sky Fire broke out Sunday afternoon.

As of 5:15 p.m. Sunday, Zone LOW-E133 was reduced from an evacuation order to an evacuation warning. Zone LOW-E162 was split into two zones, with the eastern area, LOW-E162-A, remaining in an evacuation order. LOW-E162-B was reduced to a warning.

LOW-E159 is also in an evacuation warning.

The fire broke out in the area of Sky High Ridge Road and Morgan Valley Road. Cal Fire said the fire has burned about 25 acres without containment.

Crews reported the fire was spreading at a moderate rate and that additional resources were requested.

The fire is located about nine miles southeast of Clearlake.

What started the fire is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.