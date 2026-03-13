Silicon Valley nonprofit encourages young women to lead in AI

In a quiet corner of Silicon Valley, Tara Chklovski is inviting the future of artificial intelligence into her living room - and encouraging young women to see themselves as leaders in the technology reshaping the world.

Chklovski, founder and CEO of Menlo Park-based nonprofit Technovation, says too many girls grow up believing certain paths in technology aren't meant for them.

"I think it's missed opportunity and missed potential, where, because of social norms, you choose a particular path, and you're saying no to one, just because nobody expects you to do it, and I think that's not fair," Chklovski said.

Technovation, a Silicon Valley incubator, runs the world's largest free tech entrepreneurship competition for young women up to age 18. Chklovski's message goes beyond career guidance. It's about who will help design and control what many consider the most powerful technological shift of this generation.

"Women are so much in danger of being completely left behind in this revolution," Chklovski said.

Globally, women make up about 22% of the artificial intelligence workforce, according to the World Economic Forum. Advocates warn that such disparities could embed existing inequalities into the algorithms and systems increasingly shaping daily life.

For some young women exploring careers in technology, that gap feels personal.

"I do think for me, in tech, AI has been kind of unapproachable to some extent - very technically difficult. Sometimes it feels really cliquey," one program participant said.

Chklovski hopes programs through Technovation can help change that perception by pairing technical training with community support.

"We are the world's largest women in tech community, and in this age of AI, it means more like coming together in person," she said.

Organizers say gatherings like these aim to do more than teach coding or machine learning fundamentals. They're meant to build confidence and connection - and inspire a new generation of women ready to shape the age of artificial intelligence.