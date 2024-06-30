Shooting in Hayward injures 2 teens; one remains on life support

Two teenagers, ages 17 and 18, were wounded in a shooting that left one on life support, Hayward police said Saturday.

The shooting was reported about 11:11 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Mission Boulevard and Industrial Boulevard, police said in a Facebook post.

The victims, both suffering from gunshot wounds, were located near the 100 block of West Tennyson Road, police said.

One victim, an 18-year-old Pleasanton resident, sustained critical injuries and was on life support at a medical facility. The 17-year-old, also from Pleasanton, was treated at a local hospital and has since been released, police said.

There's no indication that the shooting is connected to a killing on Wednesday, though that is being examined, police said.

In that case, a 15-year-old from Rodeo was found shot to death about 2 a.m. near the 24000 block of Second Street, police said.

About 2:15 a.m., officers received reports that a second shooting victim had gone to a local medical facility for treatment.

That victim, a 13-year-old boy from Hayward, was considered to be in critical but stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information related to the homicide is asked to call Detective Niedenthal at 510-293-7176. Anyone with information on Thursday's shooting is asked to call Detective Scinto at 510-293-7176.