Update: Person shot on Highway 780 in Benicia

A person was shot on Interstate Highway 780 in Benicia early Thursday morning, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said the shooting happened just before 6 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of I-780 just east of Southampton Road.

The CHP response closed all eastbound lanes during the investigation east of West 7th Street. A traffic alert was issued at around 6:49 a.m., according to posts on social media.

Police Department Activity on Eastbound I-780 East of W 7TH St in Benicia. All Lanes Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLJWsR — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) November 16, 2023

The CHP said the victim was taken to a hospital but there was no word on the person's condition. No details about the circumstances of the shooting were available.

As of 8:48 a.m., the right lane remained blocked, but it reopened shortly before 9 a.m.