Update: Person shot on Highway 780 in Benicia
A person was shot on Interstate Highway 780 in Benicia early Thursday morning, authorities said.
The California Highway Patrol said the shooting happened just before 6 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of I-780 just east of Southampton Road.
The CHP response closed all eastbound lanes during the investigation east of West 7th Street. A traffic alert was issued at around 6:49 a.m., according to posts on social media.
The CHP said the victim was taken to a hospital but there was no word on the person's condition. No details about the circumstances of the shooting were available.
As of 8:48 a.m., the right lane remained blocked, but it reopened shortly before 9 a.m.
