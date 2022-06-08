SFJAZZ celebrates 39th edition of venerable festival

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- SFJAZZ celebrates the return of one of the nation's longest-running jazz festivals as the 39th annual San Francisco Jazz Festival kicks off Wednesday night. The eclectic, 12-day musical party hosts a wide variety of sounds during its opening week.

SF Jazz Festival headliners Chucho Valdés, Joe Lovano and Dianne Reeves SFJAZZ

Founded in 1983 as a two-day event that was originally called the Jazz in the City Festival, the San Francisco Jazz Festival has established itself as a globally renowned institution presenting some of the world's greatest jazz artists including such icons as pianist McCoy Tyner, singer Tony Bennett, and saxophone greats like Sonny Rollins and the late Ornette Coleman at a variety of venues across the city.

While SFJAZZ has had to weather pandemic-related shutdowns like all music and arts organizations, it maintained its outreach to members and fans throughout the struggle against COVID-19, hosting live and recorded streaming sessions available for viewing (and listening) pleasure that has continued even since reduced health restrictions allowed the Center to reopen. The SFJAZZ Center and its two performance spaces -- Miner Auditorium and the more intimate Joe Henderson Lab -- will be the main location for the scheduled concerts this year, with a trio of shows being held at the Herbst Theatre in addition to an opening night concert at the Paramount Theatre in Oakland.

The festival gets underway Wednesday evening with that East Bay show featuring jazz vocalist and Northern California native Gregory Porter. Born in Sacramento and raised in Bakersfield, Porter was encouraged to sing in church by his mother at a young age. After college, he settled in New York City where he established himself as a rising vocalist, releasing a pair of acclaimed albums before getting signed to Blue Note. His debut for the label Liquid Spirit became a critical and commercial hit, scoring the singer the first of two Grammys for Best Jazz Vocal album. His most recent effort All Rise moved Porter in a more R&B direction without losing his gospel and jazz roots. Meanwhile, opening night at the SJFAZZ Center features the Pacific Mambo Orchestra playing big-band Latin dance music with a high-powered array of Bay Area talent in Miner Auditorium as Oakland-based Mulatu Astatke disciples and Ethiopian jazz specialists Sun Hop Fat perform in the JHL.

The festival continues into the weekend with an array of established jazz giants and rising young talents. Among the musicians performing are noted Cuban piano phenom Gonzalo Rubalcaba, who bring his collaboration with childhood friend and globally renowned Cuban vocalist Aymée Nuviola and her seven-piece band to Miner Auditorium Thursday night. The Latin focus continues on Friday with award-winning all-female mariachi band Flor de Toloache, who will share the stage with Mexican singer/guitarist and Pink Martini collaborator Edna Vazquez, who worked with several members of the group on her latest album Liberal.

On Saturday night, regular SFJAZZ visitor and bass giant Christian McBride returns to Miner Auditorium, bringing his latest all-star quintet of young jazz talents including saxophonist Nicole Glover, guitarist Ely Perlman, pianist Mike King and Oakland-born drummer Savannah Harris, while saxophone and drums trio Mo'Fone revives its tribute to New Orleans funk icons the Meters that it performed at SFJAZZ nearly a decade ago with special guests Zoe Ellis on vocals and Daryl Anders on bass two sets in the Lab.

The festival's weekend programming wraps up Sunday with a summit of three jazz masters. Cuban piano legend Chucho Valdés first came to worldwide fame as a member of the volcanic '70s band Irakere with fellow virtuosos saxophonist Paquito D'Rivera and trumpeter Arturo Sandoval, later pursuing a successful solo career. Valdés has shared the SFJAZZ stage in recent years with both jazz vocal great Dianne Reeves (see video clip above for their stunning duo rendition of "My Foolish Heart" from the SFJAZZ Gala in 2019) and powerhouse tenor saxophonist Joe Lovano, but Sunday's two performances will mark the first time all three have performed together.

The SFJAZZ Festival continues with daily concerts through June 19th, including shows by such notable artists as Panamanian pianist and former member of the SFJAZZ Collective Danilo Pérez, fiery soul-jazz group the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, and string player, vocalist and founder of the Carolina Chocolate Drops Rhiannon Giddens playing duets with longtime musical partner Francesco Turrisi. Attendees should note that the SFJAZZ Center is still requiring masking for attendees at all times except when eating or drinking. More information on the Center's COVID policies are available here. For a complete San Francisco Jazz Festival schedule (as well as the full list of concerts SFJAZZ has planned for its 10th anniversary 2022-2023 season) and ticket information, please visit the SFJAZZ website.