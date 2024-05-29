SF officials tout results 1 year into Tenderloin / SoMa drug crackdown

SAN FRANCISCO – Officials in San Francisco on Wednesday marked one year since the start of a multi-agency crackdown on drug sales in the Tenderloin and South of Market, touting the program's results and pledging the crackdown would continue.

According to Mayor London Breed's office, San Francisco police have seized 199 kilos of narcotics, including nearly 90 kilos of fentanyl, 48.2 kilos of methamphetamine, 15.5 kilos of cocaine and 8.39 kilos of heroin.

Along with the drug seizures, 3,150 people were arrested as part of the crackdown over the one year span, including more than 1,000 suspected dealers.

The numbers do not include arrests and seizures from other neighborhoods in the city.

"We have brought unprecedented levels of coordination to tackle the drug markets on our streets and we are not letting up," Breed said in a statement. "The partnerships we put in place are getting fentanyl out of our neighborhoods and with new technology being deployed and more officers joining our ranks, our efforts will only grow stronger over the coming year."

On May 29, 2023, the Drug Market Agency Coordination Center was launched, bringing local, state and federal agencies to target drug dealing, public drug use and illegal fencing of stolen goods.

At the start of the crackdown, police were initially deployed along 7th Street near Mission and Market streets near United Nations Plaza. The latest phase focuses police and other city resources around the plaza along with the San Francisco Public Library at night.

"Our officers have made tremendous progress over the last year in dismantling San Francisco's pernicious drug markets," said Chief Bill Scott. "We will continue to increase our efforts in making arrests and seizing these poisonous drugs off our streets.

As for prosecutions, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' office announced that 394 felony narcotics were presented this year through May 25, with 344 cases filed. Over the same timeframe, there were 101 felony narcotics convictions and 70 guilty pleas to other cases.

Along with local law enforcement, partners in the crackdown include the California Highway Patrol, California National Guard, Drug Enforcement Agency and the U.S. Attorney's Office.