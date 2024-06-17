57 arrested in one-day drug sweep in San Francisco's Tenderloin

San Francisco police arrested 57 people in the Tenderloin District last week during a one-day enforcement operation.

Of the 57, 43 had warrants out for their arrests. During the arrests on June 12, officers seized various narcotics, including fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine, police said Monday in a news release.

The operation was led by the city's Drug Market Agency Coordination Center, a multi-agency effort to address the growing fentanyl crisis and deteriorating street conditions, launched last year by Mayor London Breed. The effort combines city, state and federal resources.

Items that police said were seized during a one-day drug sweep in San Francisco's Tenderloin on June 12, 2024. San Francisco Police Department

According to a release from the mayor's office, in its one year, the center has led to the arrest of 3,000 people and the seizure of about 200 kilos of narcotics.

"We have brought unprecedented levels of coordination to tackle the drug markets on our streets and we are not letting up," Breed said last month.

The June 12 operation included SFPD officers from the Fugitive Recovery Enforcement Team, Narcotics Unit, Narcotics Drug Recognition Expert Team, Tenderloin Station Patrol, Tenderloin Station Violence Reduction Team, and the Tenderloin Plainclothes Team.

SFPD's release stated that while arrests have been made, investigations remain open and active.