Suspects sought in jewelry store smash-and-grab burglary at Stonestown Galleria in San Francisco

By Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

Police in San Francisco are searching for multiple suspects following a weekend smash-and-grab at a jewelry store in Stonestown Galleria over the weekend.

Around 6:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to reports of a burglary in progress at the shopping mall. Police said several males vandalized glass displays and stole merchandise before fleeing the scene with the items.

Police did not provide the name of the business where the burglary took place. 

A video from an eyewitness posted on social media shows three men smashing display cases and stealing items from Kay Jewelers. The suspects, who were wearing hooded sweatshirts, face coverings, gloves and dark pants, were then seen running out of the store.

No arrests have been made, police said. Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at 415-575-4444 or text TIP411, beginning the message with SFPD.

