19-year-old shot, killed near San Francisco's Twin Peaks over the weekend

SAN FRANCISCO – Police in San Francisco have launched a homicide investigation after a 19-year-old man was fatally shot near the landmark Twin Peaks over the weekend.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 500 block of Twin Peaks Boulevard on reports of a shooting. Police arrived and found the victim, who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Responding officers and medical personnel rendered aid to the victim at the scene, before he was taken to a local hospital.

The victim later succumbed to his injuries. His name was not released.

No arrests in the case have been made. Police did not give details about potential suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department at 415-575-4444 or to text TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD".