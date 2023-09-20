Update: 2 men killed in separate San Francisco shootings last weekend identified

SAN FRANCISCO – Two men killed in separate fatal shootings over the weekend in San Francisco have been identified by the city's Medical Examiner's Office.

James Allen, 34, died in a shooting reported around 9 p.m. Saturday in the area of Charles J. Brenham Place and McAllister Street in the city's Mid-Market neighborhood, San Francisco police said.

Officers arrived and found Allen, a San Francisco resident who was taken to a hospital but died there. Another man was injured in the shooting but is expected to survive, according to police.

Edin Figueroa Acosta, a 19-year-old man from San Mateo County, died in a shooting reported shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Twin Peaks Boulevard. Officers arrived and found Figueroa Acosta, who was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries there, police said.

Investigators have not made an arrest or released suspect information for either shooting. Anyone with information about either homicide is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.