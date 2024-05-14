Man charged in connection with two dozen retail thefts at San Francisco stores

Law enforcement officials talk about plans for funds from organized retail theft grants

SAN FRANCISCO – A Daly City man is facing multiple felony charges in connection with more than two dozen retail thefts targeting San Francisco stores, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' office has charged 20-year-old Cuauhtemoc Ramirez with three counts of robbery, seven counts of organized retail theft, 23 counts of commercial burglary and 23 counts of grand theft. Ramirez also has been charged with 11 counts of vandalism, one count of attempted commercial burglary and one count of misdemeanor shoplifting.

Ramirez, who was arraigned on Monday, pleaded not guilty to all charges.

"Prolific, brazen, organized retail thieves will be vigorously prosecuted; there will be accountability and perpetrators will face consequences," Jenkins said in a statement.

According to prosecutors, Ramirez is believed to be part of an organized group that committed at least 24 incidents between Dec. 10, 2023 and April 17. Targeted retailers include Walgreens, Safeway, ZGO Perfumery, Smart & Final, BevMo and LensCrafters.

"Mr. Ramirez and his accomplices are alleged to have stolen over $100,000 in merchandise as well as to have caused thousands of dollars in damage to store property," the DA's office said in a statement.

Prosecutors also accuse Ramirez of vandalizing property during multiple incidents and used the threat of force and fear to steal during three of the incidents.

As of Tuesday, Ramirez remains held without bail, following a request by the DA's office to detain him pending trial, citing a risk to public safety.

Ramirez's next court appearance is scheduled for June 10, where a preliminary hearing date is expected to be set and the court is expected to rule on a motion to consolidate his pending cases, prosecutors said.