Pedestrian fatally struck by driver in San Francisco's Western Addition identified as 35-year-old man

A man fatally struck by a driver in San Francisco's Western Addition neighborhood last week has been identified by the city's Medical Examiner's Office as 35-year-old Jonathan Chase Johnson.

Officers responded at 7:01 a.m. Friday to the area of Geary Boulevard and Divisadero Street where the collision occurred. Paramedics took Johnson, a San Francisco resident, to a hospital but he succumbed to his injuries there later that day.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene following the collision, San Francisco police said.

The pedestrian safety advocacy nonprofit Walk San Francisco said the death was the second in the city involving a pedestrian in less than a week and the second pedestrian death on Geary Boulevard in the past month following a collision that killed a 94-year-old man at Geary Boulevard and 25th Avenue in early October.

There have been 21 pedestrian deaths in San Francisco so far in 2024, already above the 18 that occurred in all of 2023, the group said.

"Walking in our city should not be life-or-death," Walk SF executive director Jodie Medeiros said in a statement. "We are calling on every city leader and every political candidate to prioritize safe streets today - and every day. Traffic safety affects everyone, and the city can and must do much more to protect all of us."