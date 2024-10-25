San Francisco residents concerned over rising number of deadly pedestrian accidents

San Francisco is trending in the wrong direction when it comes to pedestrian safety with the second deadly accident in three days leaving a man dead early Friday morning.

Safety advocates said the city so far this year has surpassed last year's traffic-related pedestrian deaths.

Investigators said the Friday crash happened at around 6:45 a.m. at the T-intersection of Geary Blvd. and Broderick St. Neighbors said it was still dark and the morning commute was just getting underway.

"It's really unfortunate," said Beverly Lue, who works at a nearby medical facility.

Lue said it was unnerving for her and fellow nurses to learn of the pedestrian death as they started their shift.

"We heard from our director that it was a homeless person who was trying to cross this barrier," said Lue.

The metal fence on the center divide of Geary Blvd. is meant to discourage people from crossing the wide street and encourage them to use the crosswalk a block away.

This part of Geary is on the high injury network, where 12% of streets account for 68% of the city's severe and fatal crashes.

"The reason there's a fence is so they don't cross that way. But people still do take the risk and cross," said Lorena Ruiz, who also works nearby.

Authorities said an SUV travelling east on Geary towards downtown San Francisco hit and killed a man said to be around 35 years old. Police said the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. They said drugs and alcohol did not appear to be a factor.

"On Geary, I'm very careful because you just hear cars going very, very fast," said nearby medical worker Jennifer Horta.

On Tuesday morning, police said a dump truck driver killed a 70-year-old man walking at the intersection of Stanyan St. and Parnassus Ave. in the Cole Valley neighborhood. Police said the driver stayed at the scene and drugs and alcohol also did not appear to be a factor.

Walk SF, which advocates for safe streets, said there are more traffic-related pedestrian deaths in San Francisco so far this year than all of last year.

Walk SF reported 21 people were killed while walking in 2024 compared to 18 pedestrian deaths in 2023. Walk SF wants the city to lower speed limits and reduce lanes on the faster streets to calm traffic.

"People need to be careful, look at the speed limit where you're driving, and slow down. There's no rush," said Ruiz.

Lue agreed and said she's always on high alert.

"We usually walk in pairs even though it's daylight. I never have anything out, I don't have my phone out," said Lue.

Police are still investigating the two fatal crashes. It was unclear if the drivers in the two cases will face any charges.