San Francisco pedestrian with life-threatening injuries after getting hit by vehicle

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in San Francisco's Western Addition neighborhood on Friday morning, according to police.

Officers responded at 7:01 a.m. to the area of Geary Boulevard and Divisadero Street where the collision was reported.

Paramedics took the pedestrian to a hospital and an update on their condition was not immediately available. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and San Francisco police were still investigating the collision later Friday morning.

Anyone with information about the case can call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or send a tip by text message to TIP411 with SFPD at the start of the message.

The collision comes on the same week another pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle in San Francisco. On Tuesday morning, a dump truck hit and killed an elderly man at Parnassus Avenue and Stanyan Street in the city's Cole Valley/Parnassus Heights neighborhood.

WalkSF said the death was San Francisco's 20th traffic-related pedestrian death of 2024.