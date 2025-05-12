Golden Gate Park concerts planned to celebrate 60 years of Grateful Dead

South Bay rock historians trying to find location of Grateful Dead's first performance

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie announced Monday that that city is planning to welcome Dead & Company for a series of concerts at Golden Gate Park this summer to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Grateful Dead.

"From Haight-Ashbury and the Grateful Dead house to Ingleside, where Jerry Garcia grew up, the Grateful Dead is embedded in San Francisco's history," Lurie said in a statement. "The weekend will celebrate our city's creative spirit, boost our local economy, and bring generations of fans together. This is more than just a concert—it's a San Francisco homecoming."

Three shows would take place at the Polo Fields on Aug. 1, 2 and 3, one week before the annual Outside Lands music festival, according to city officials. The shows would be presented by Another Planet Entertainment and co-produced with Live Nation, in partnership with the city's Recreation and Park Department.

Lurie said the concerts would draw up to 60,000 people per day.

"Celebrating their 60th anniversary with a Dead & Company performance in the very place where the Summer of Love took root is a powerful tribute to their legacy," said Phil Ginsburg, general manager of the city's Recreation and Park Department.

The proposal for the shows is expected to go before the Recreation and Park Commission on Thursday.

In a video posted on social media, the mayor said, "Right here, in the city that is the home of the Grateful Dead. What better way to celebrate? We'll see you out here in August."

San Francisco is planning to welcome @deadandcompany to Golden Gate Park for three days in August, to mark the 60th anniversary of the Grateful Dead. Stay tuned for more details from the band coming soon! pic.twitter.com/W0EUzTxUF1 — Daniel Lurie 丹尼爾·羅偉 (@DanielLurie) May 12, 2025

The planned concerts come 10 years after surviving members of the Grateful Dead staged "Fare Thee Well", a series of shows featuring surviving members of the band that marked 50 years. The shows were held at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara and Soldier Field in Chicago.

Dead and Company, who are in the midst of a residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas, have not commented on the San Francisco shows.