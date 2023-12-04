Man found shot near Pine and Octavia in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO – A man was taken to the hospital after being found shot near San Francisco's Japantown neighborhood Monday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Pine and Octavia streets around 11:30 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

After police and medics rendered aid, the victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police searched the area but were not able to find any suspects. Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to call the San Francisco Police Department tipline at 415-575-4444 or to text TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD".