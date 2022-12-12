Woman fatally stabbed in San Francisco's Bayview, 28-year-old man arrested

SAN FRANCISCO – A woman has died and a 28-year-old San Francisco man was arrested following a stabbing in the city's Bayview neighborhood Friday night.

According to police, officers from the Bayview station were called to the 100 block of Orsi Circle around 8:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the woman suffering from possible stab wounds.

Officers then rendered aid to the woman and medical staff were called to the scene. The woman was transported to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Her identity was not released.

While on scene, police also detained a man suspected in the stabbing. Following an investigation by the department's homicide detail, the man was arrested.

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Than Zin of San Francisco, was booked into the San Francisco County Jail for homicide. According to jail records, he is being held without bail.

Information about Zin's next court appearance was not immediately available.

Anyone with additional information about the stabbing is asked to contact the SFPD tip line by calling 415-575-4444 or by texting TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD".