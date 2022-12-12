Watch CBS News
Crime

Woman fatally stabbed in San Francisco's Bayview, 28-year-old man arrested

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now -- Monday headlines from the KPIX newsroom
PIX Now -- Monday headlines from the KPIX newsroom 09:47

SAN FRANCISCO – A woman has died and a 28-year-old San Francisco man was arrested following a stabbing in the city's Bayview neighborhood Friday night.

According to police, officers from the Bayview station were called to the 100 block of Orsi Circle around 8:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the woman suffering from possible stab wounds.

Officers then rendered aid to the woman and medical staff were called to the scene. The woman was transported to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Her identity was not released.

While on scene, police also detained a man suspected in the stabbing. Following an investigation by the department's homicide detail, the man was arrested.

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Than Zin of San Francisco, was booked into the San Francisco County Jail for homicide. According to jail records, he is being held without bail.

Information about Zin's next court appearance was not immediately available.

Anyone with additional information about the stabbing is asked to contact the SFPD tip line by calling 415-575-4444 or by texting TIP411, beginning the message with   "SFPD".

First published on December 12, 2022 / 12:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.