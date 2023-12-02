Scattered showers expected for first half of Saturday

Scattered showers were expected during the first half of Saturday.

They will continue into the day, but the showers will be more sparse by afternoon, and temperatures will mostly warm to the low to mid-60s.

The rain that moved through the region overnight left about a half-inch of precipitation in the Sonoma Hills.

Warmer temperatures are expected for the first half of next week, climbing farther into the 60s. Another chance or two of showers could head our way by the latter half of the week, but details on that are still elusive.