Santa Rosa police search for female bank robbery suspect

SANTA ROSA -- Investigators were attempting to link a pair of bank robberies this week to the same female suspect who remains at large.

Santa Rosa police said the description of the suspect in both crimes were similar -- an Asian or light skinned Black female adult in her late 20's to 30's, approximately 5'7" tall and heavy-set build.

Investigators said the first robbery took place at 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday. A female suspect walked into the Wells Fargo Bank located at 2759 Fourth Street. She produced a note demanding money from a bank teller and after obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, fled on foot into the residential area west of Rogers Way and North of Fourth Street.

She was last seen wearing blue Jordan brand sweatpants, a blue Old Navy sweatshirt, grey baseball cap, and carrying a blue Adidas backpack.

After searching the area, with assistance from Sonoma County Helicopter "Henry 1," the suspect was not located.

Then on Wednesday at approximately 4:02 p.m., a female suspect walked into the Chase Bank located at 1301 Guerneville Road, Santa Rosa.

She produced a note demanding money from a bank teller. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled on a bicycle northbound on Range Avenue to westbound West Steele Lane.

The suspect was last seen wearing a red Marine Corps sweatshirt, black pants, black ballcap, and a dark colored backpack.

Investigators were seeking the public's assistance in that area of both robberies with reviewing any residential video cameras that would have captured the suspect's movements at the time.



Santa Rosa Police is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the suspect is both bank robberies. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that would assist with the investigation is encouraged to contact SRPD through our online Tip Line: www.srcity.org/CrimeTips. You can also provide information by contacting the SRPD Violent Crimes Team at (707) 543-3590.



A reward up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund. The reward is for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) responsible.

