Santa Rosa police arrest 5 suspects accused of robbery, leading car chases

Five suspects were arrested Thursday in Santa Rosa after they allegedly robbed a marijuana dispensary and led police on separate high-speed chases.

Police said they received a 911 call at about 8 p.m. from a dispensary, located in the 1800 block of Empire Industrial Court, about a robbery that had just taken place.

The employee said four vehicles had arrived at the business and several suspects allegedly physically assaulted him and stole marijuana products. The suspects allegedly fled in their vehicles, but the employee was able to provide police with vehicle descriptions, police said.

Officers were then staged in the area of Highway 101 to watch for the suspects' vehicles. One officer was able to locate one of the wanted vehicles as it passed driving south on Highway 101.

Police said the officer obtained the license plate of the car and initiated a traffic stop but the vehicle did not stop and accelerated away from the officer.

Although the officer attempted to keep up with the suspects the pursuit was ultimately terminated due to the speed.

Police said while the first pursuit was taking place another officer had located another one of the suspect vehicles connected with the robbery. The driver was going south on Highway 101.

Another chase ensued when the vehicle did not stop for a traffic stop. Police said the sheriff's helicopter assisted with the pursuit.

The wanted vehicle was taken on Highway 116 exit in Cotati and hit a curb which disabled the vehicle.

The vehicle stopped on Highway 116 on Redwood Drive, but three occupants allegedly exited the car and fled into the neighborhood in the area of West Cotati and Maple Avenues.

The three suspects were located and taken into custody without incident, police said.

Police said while the second pursuit was occurring an officer stopped a third vehicle that matched the suspect vehicle description.

The vehicle yielded on Highway 101 near Todd Road with three suspects inside. Police alleged that one of the passengers confronted the officer and a physical altercation took place.

The officer was unable to detain the suspect resulting in the assailant fleeing into the area of Moorland Avenue north of Todd Road. The others in the vehicle were arrested.

Police said evidence from the robbery was found in the vehicles allegedly.

Arrested were 23-year-old Aurya Pratap Singh, 23-year-old Javier Artemio Ruvalcaba, 23-year-old Jacourtney Deshawn Carter, 29-year-old Chermeine Vedell Carter, and 22-year-old Reginald Dale Harris III, all of whom are from Sacramento.