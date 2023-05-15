Santa Rosa police arrest 3 on identity theft, firearms charges

PIX Now -- Monday afternoon headlines from the KPIX newsroom 5-15-23

SANTA ROSA - Three people were arrested Saturday in Santa Rosa on suspicion of identity theft and two are facing firearms-related charges.

Brandon Rosemont, 26, of Idaho, was pulled over in a vehicle with two passengers after allegedly running a red light at Guerneville Road and Coffey Lane.

A search of the vehicle allegedly turned up two unregistered firearms and credit cards, bank checks, and personal information for at least 10 people, according to Santa Rosa police.

Rosemont was arrested along with Matthew Constantin, 30, of Vacaville, and Tamara Weaver, 41, of Davis. All were booked at Sonoma County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.

