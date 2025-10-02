Watch CBS News
Woman from Santa Rosa reported missing after hike at Bodega Head

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

Authorities in Sonoma County are searching for a Santa Rosa woman who was reported missing following a hike along the coast on Wednesday.

According to the Santa Rosa Police Department, 47-year-old Sunshine Borjas left her home around 1:30 p.m. and drove to Bodega Head, about 20 miles west. Police said she was believed to be hiking alone.

Early Thursday morning, authorities found Borjas' vehicle in the Bodega Head parking lot. Additional details about the case were not immediately available.

sunshine-borjas-santa-rosa-100225.jpg
Sunshine Borjas of Santa Rosa was last seen on Oct. 1, 2025. Police said she had been hiking at Bodega Head on the Sonoma County coast. Santa Rosa Police Department

Police describe Borjas as standing 5'5" tall, weighing about 155 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Borjas was reportedly last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray leggings and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact local law enforcement or Santa Rosa Police non-emergency dispatch line at 707-528-5222.

