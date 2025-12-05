Woman charged in Santa Rosa killing of Condor Club general manager pleads no contest

One of two people charged in the Santa Rosa killing of Mark Calgani, the general manger of San Francisco's Condor Club, has entered a no contest plea.

According to Sonoma County court records, 25-year-old Asia Lozano Morton on Thursday pleaded no contest to being an accessory in the killing. She previously pleaded not guilty during her arriaignment.

Morton and her boyfriend, 43-year-old Richard Lund, were charged after Calgani was gunned down near his Santa Rosa home on the morning of Oct. 3.

Investigators said Lund shot Calgani around 6:30 a.m. after waiting for him to return home from work. Morton is suspected of helping Lund plan the killing.

Lund was arrested at the couple's apartment in Dublin on Oct. 24, while Morton was arrested at San Francisco International Airport following a trip.

According to Santa Rosa police, both Morton and Lund were employees at a San Francisco adult entertainment venue managed by Calgani. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the pair had been recently fired from their jobs at the North Beach club, known as the nation's first topless bar.

Lund has pleaded not guilty to murder with multiple enhancements, along with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 17, according to court records.

Morton is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 15, 2026.