Man found fatally shot on roadway in Santa Rosa

Authorities in the North Bay have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found fatally shot on a roadway in Santa Rosa early Friday morning.

According to police, officers were called around 6:25 a.m. from a resident driving on Brookwood Avenue near Birdfoot Way. The resident told officers of an unknown person lying on the roadway.

When police arrived, they found an adult male who appeared to have been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the victim's name, pending notification of next of kin.

Chopper over the scene as Santa Rosa police investigate a fatal shooting on Brookwood Avenue near Birdfoot Way on Oct. 3, 2025. CBS

As of 11:20 a.m., detectives are canvassing the area, while field and evidence technicians were processing the crime scene. A stretch of Brookwood Avenue between Birdfoot Way and Bell Flower Lane is closed.

Police said the motive is under investigation. According to officers, there is no known threat to the public related to the incident.

A reward of $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Fund for information leading to an arrest and conviction the case.

Anyone with information or who may have video evidence in the case is asked to contact the department's tip line at 707-543-3590 or to visit http://www.srcity.org/crimetips.