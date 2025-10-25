Former employees suspected in killing of San Francisco Condor Club general manager

Santa Rosa police on Saturday said two suspects were arrested in the killing of the general manager of San Francisco's famed Condor Club.

The suspects were employees at a San Francisco adult entertainment venue that Mark Calcagni managed, but police have not confirmed if it was at the Condor Club or if they worked at a different venue that Calcagni managed.

Police identified the suspects as 43-year-old Richard Lund and 25-year-old Asia Morton, both of Dublin, and according to police, the two were in a romantic relationship.

Investigators suspect Lund of shooting Calcagni after waiting for him to return home from work on Oct. 3. Calcagni was found around 6:30 a.m. that day in a bike lane on Brookwood Avenue, near Birdfoot Way.

Morton is suspected of helping Lund plan the killing, police said.

Detectives arrested Lund on Friday at a Dublin apartment complex on the 7500 block of St. Patrick Way. Police said Morton also lived there, but she was arrested at the San Francisco International Airport as she returned from traveling.

Investigators then served a search warrant at the home to look for evidence related to the killing.

What is the Condor Club?

The Condor Club is a famed San Francisco club and is one of the city's legacy businesses. It opened in 1958, and the club gained notoriety when Carol Doda, a waitress, danced topless in 1964.

Her arrest and eventual acquittal paved the way for other clubs to offer similar adult entertainment.