Man accused of assaulting mother, stealing her vehicle in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA – A North Bay man was arrested Monday after he allegedly attacked her mother, stole her vehicle and led authorities on a pursuit.

According to Santa Rosa Police, officers were called to the 1300 block of Edwards Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. on reports of a family disturbance.

Police said that the suspect had visited his mother. When she told him to leave, the suspect refused and became hostile towards her.

The woman locked herself in her bedroom and called 911. According to police, the suspect used a hammer to enter his mother's room, took her phone and her car keys before leaving.

Police said the woman was also stabbed with the claw of the hammer during the incident.

When an officer arrived, the suspect was seen in a parking lot walking toward his mother's vehicle. The suspect ignored the officer, got into the vehicle and backed out of a parking space, nearly striking him.

At the same time, the woman stepped outside her home and told the officer her car had just been stolen.

The officer followed the suspect in his patrol car and a low-speed pursuit took place, continuing to 1700 block of Dorado Court.

Police said the suspect exited the vehicle and ignored the officer's commands to stop. The suspect climbed stairs to an apartment, which prompted the officer to use a stun gun on him.

After the stun gun was used, the suspect was taken into custody without further incident. Meanwhile, the mother was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Jacob McKean-Marioni of Santa Rosa, was booked into the Sonoma County Jail. McKean-Marioni is facing multiple charges, including assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, assault with a deadly weapon upon a police officer, vehicle theft and evading police.

According to jail records, McKean-Marioni is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.