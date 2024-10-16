Man arrested after dirt bikes stolen from Santa Rosa dealership

An Oakland man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly stealing dirt bikes from a dealership in Santa Rosa and then leading an officer on a pursuit onto U.S. Highway 101, police said.

Michael Cisneros, 22, was arrested after an officer at about 2:55 a.m. Sunday noticed a white van backed up to a large window of the Factory Powersports dealership at 55 College Ave., according to Santa Rosa police.

As the officer moved closer to the business, the driver of the van later identified as Cisneros sped away and the officer turned on his emergency lights and tried to pull it over, but the van did not stop and went onto southbound Highway 101, police said.

Santa Rosa Police Department said they recovered these two motorcycles after a chase that started at Factory Powersports located at 55 College Ave. in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. Santa Rosa Police Department via Bay City News

The officer saw the van's rear doors had not been fully closed and he could see two dirt bikes stacked on top of each other in the cargo area of the vehicle. Cisneros eventually exited the highway at Golf Course Drive in Rohnert Park and pulled over, then was taken into custody without incident. No one else was in the van, according to police.

Investigators confirmed the dirt bikes had been stolen from the dealership, which had a 8-foot by 8-foot hole broken in the window that was used to take out the dirt bikes. Cisneros was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of commercial burglary, vehicle theft and evading a peace officer, police said.