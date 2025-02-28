Teacher at Santa Rosa school accused of lewd acts with child

A teacher at a school in Santa Rosa has been arrested following an investigation into alleged lewd acts with a child, police said.

According to officers, the department received information on Thursday about a male teacher at the Cesar Chavez Language Academy being suspected of committing lewd acts involving a student. Detectives with the department's Domestic Violence Sexual Assault Team identified the teacher as 34-year-old Gino Beccaria of Santa Rosa.

Around 9 p.m., an officer pulled over Beccaria near Rohnert Park Expressway and State Farm Drive.

Beccaria was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of lewd acts with a minor, contact with a minor with the intent to commit lewd acts and arranging a meeting with a minor with the intent to commit lewd acts.

According to a biography on the school's website, Beccaria taught 7th and 8th grade science at the school and is also a football and lacrosse coach at Rancho Cotate High School in Rohnert Park. Police are not disclosing the victim's age, gender or grade.

"It is essential for parents to have open and honest conversations with their children about the potential dangers posed by sexual predators," police said in a statement. "Educating children about these risks fosters awareness and equips them with the knowledge needed to protect themselves, creating a safer environment both online and offline."

Police said they have coordinated resources from the Violence Prevention Partnership, New Hope for Youth and Verity to be on campus on Friday.

"Our goal is to ensure that everyone feels safe and supported, offering a listening ear and assistance as needed to help facilitate healing and recovery for all affected," the department said.

Police said information on child sexual abuse and victim resources can be found by visiting the Family Justice Center of Sonoma County website at https://fjcsc.org/.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact the Domestic Violence Sexual Assault Team at 707-543-3595 or to visit www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.