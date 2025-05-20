2 Bay Area teens accused of breaking into church, defecating on floor

Two teens were arrested Monday and face felony charges for allegedly breaking into and vandalizing a San Francisco Bay Area church, including defecating on a restroom floor.

According to the Santa Rosa Police Department, a field evidence technician was called to the Santa Rosa Bible Church at 4575 Badger Road around 8:15 a.m. Sunday. Church employees told police that two teens entered the church through an unsecured door on Saturday, when no employees were present.

Police said the teens threw items around and broke a toilet in a restroom, defecated on the bathroom floor and urinated on the floor of the gymnasium. The teens also damaged a children's play structure that was brand new.

Footage from the church's surveillance cameras helped police quickly identify both suspects.

Around 10 a.m. Monday, police arrested a 14-year-old Santa Rosa boy. A second suspect, a 15-year-old boy from Danville and the 14-year-old's cousin, was driven to Santa Rosa by a parent to surrender to authorities.

Both teens were booked into Sonoma County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of felony burglary and felony vandalism. The teen's names were not released due to their ages.

In a statement Monday, police offered a message to youth to respect other people's property.

"Breaking into homes, schools, or businesses, or tagging and vandalizing buildings and property might seem like 'no big deal' in the moment — but it hurts real people and damages the community we all share," police said. "Be the kind of person who lifts up your community — not one who tears it down."