Homeless person dies from early morning stabbing in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ – A homeless person was stabbed early Monday morning in Santa Cruz and died later at Dominican Hospital, police said.

Police, firefighters and paramedics responded at 5:10 a.m. to Cedar and Church streets following a fight.

First responders located the victim on the ground. The victim was suffering from at least one stab wound, according to police.

The victim and suspect may have known each other, and they were in an argument, police said. The argument led to the fight.

Police described the suspect as a white man, 6 foot 4 inches tall and 220 pounds. He was 30 to 40 years old wearing blue jeans, a gray pullover sweater, red beanie and gray athletic shoes.

Anyone with more information about the stabbing is asked to call Detective Hohmann at (831) 420-5830.