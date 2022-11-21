Watch CBS News
Crime

Homeless person dies from early morning stabbing in Santa Cruz

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now
PIX Now 10:27

SANTA CRUZ – A homeless person was stabbed early Monday morning in Santa Cruz and died later at Dominican Hospital, police said.

Police, firefighters and paramedics responded at 5:10 a.m. to Cedar and Church streets following a fight.

First responders located the victim on the ground. The victim was suffering from at least one stab wound, according to police.

The victim and suspect may have known each other, and they were in an argument, police said. The argument led to the fight.

Police described the suspect as a white man, 6 foot 4 inches tall and 220 pounds. He was 30 to 40 years old wearing blue jeans, a gray pullover sweater, red beanie and gray athletic shoes.

Anyone with more information about the stabbing is asked to call Detective Hohmann at  (831) 420-5830. 

First published on November 21, 2022 / 4:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.