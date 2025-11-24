Search for missing Santa Cruz County woman enters 7th day, crews mull next steps

Authorities said crews were considering their next steps as they continue to search for an elderly woman who has been missing in the Santa Cruz Mountains for nearly a week.

According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office, 73-year-old Jeanne Burke was last seen around 3 p.m. on Nov. 18 near the Felton Quarry towards Empire Grade Road. She was later reported near Moore Ranch Road.

Deputies said she is believed to be at-risk due to health issues.

In an update Monday, the sheriff's office said they were compiling and analyzing all data collected by search and rescue crews over the past six days to identify areas that may need additional searching. Crews had been equipped with GPS trackers that recorded movements and documented areas that they covered.

"This information is now being reviewed to determine coverage levels, identify any gaps, and guide planning for future search efforts," the sheriff's office said on social media.

Nearly 100 people have taken part in the search, including members from the California Office of Emergency Services, agencies from neighboring counties, the Bay Area Mountain Rescue Unit (BAMRU) and California Search and Rescue (CALSAR). Dogs from the California Rescue Dog Association and the Civil Air Patrol are also taking part in the search.

Deputies said the case remains under investigation.

"We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the community for their support throughout this search," the sheriff's office added, "Our thoughts remain with the family at the center of this search, and with every responder who has given their time and heart in service of others."

Burke stands 5' tall, medium build, with long gray hair, blue eyes and wearing eyeglasses. She was last seen wearing a red and black plaid jacket and black pants, along with one pink sandal and one black sandal.

Anyone with information on Burke's whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 831-471-1121.