Dozens search for missing elderly Santa Cruz County woman believed to be at risk

A search and rescue team consisting of dozens of people are searching for an elderly Santa Cruz County woman who has been missing since Tuesday and may be at-risk.

According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office, 73-year-old Jeanne Burke was last seen near the Felton Quarry towards Empire Grade Road around 3 p.m. Deputies said she is believed to be at-risk due to medical reasons.

In an update on Wednesday, the sheriff's office said they received new information that Burke was seen near Moore Ranch Road in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

On Thursday morning, deputies said about 80 to 100 Search and Rescue team members from various counties were searching for Burke. The sheriff's office urged residents near Smith Grade Road and Moore Ranch Road to check cameras, search for outbuildings and inspect sheds for the woman.

Burke is described as standing 5' tall, medium build, with long gray hair, blue eyes and wearing eyeglasses. She was last seen wearing a red and black plaid jacket and black pants, along with one pink sandal and one black sandal.

Anyone with information on Burke's whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 831-471-1121.