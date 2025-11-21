Search for missing elderly woman in Santa Cruz Mountains enters 4th day

The search for a missing elderly woman in the Santa Cruz Mountains entered its fourth day, with nearly 100 people taking part.

In an update posted Friday morning, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said about 90 search and rescue team members are looking for Jeanne Burke, who was last seen on Tuesday. The 73-year-old is believed to be at risk due to health issues.

Deputies said the team consists of members from the California Office of Emergency Services, agencies from neighboring counties, the Bay Area Mountain Rescue Unit (BAMRU) and California Search and Rescue (CALSAR). Dogs from the California Rescue Dog Association and the Civil Air Patrol are also taking part in the search.

"We want to extend our sincere gratitude to all the agencies that have assisted us in this search effort and continue to do so," the sheriff's office said on social media.

According to deputies, Burke was last seen near the Felton Quarry towards Empire Grade Road around 3 p.m. Tuesday. She was later reported near Moore Ranch Road in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

A search and rescue team searching for Jeanne Burke in the Santa Cruz Mountains on Nov. 21, 2025. Burke was last seen on Nov. 18, 2025. Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office

Deputies said Friday that the search continues to focus on Smith Grade Road, Moore Ranch Road and surrounding areas. Residents in the area are being urged to check any outbuildings and sheds for Burke, along with reviewing any surveillance footage they may have.

Burke is described by deputies as standing 5' tall, medium build, with long gray hair, blue eyes and wearing eyeglasses. She was last seen wearing a red and black plaid jacket and black pants, along with one pink sandal and one black sandal.

Anyone with information on Burke's whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 831-471-1121.