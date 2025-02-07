Suspects charged in murder, torture of Santa Clara County jail inmate identified

Authorities in the South Bay have released the identities of three Santa Clara County jail inmates charged in the murder and torture of another inmate.

In a statement to CBS News Bay Area, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office identified the suspects as 18-year-old Jose Rufino of San Jose, 38-year-old Jordan Haase of San Jose and 41-year-old Pedro Arevalos of San Mateo. All three men are suspected in a deadly attack of a 22-year-old inmate at the Elmwood Correctional Facility on Jan. 27.

Around noon that day, a deputy conducting a routine welfare check found the victim unconscious and with severe injuries. The man was taken to a local hospital to undergo surgery for traumatic head injuries.

On Tuesday, authorities said the victim died from his injuries. The incident took place in a "large, open, dormitory-style living space" consisting of several rows of metal bunk beds.

"This incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges we face and the importance of our efforts to improve safety and support within our facilities," Sheriff Robert Jonsen said after the victim's death.

Jonsen said the jail is taking steps to prevent a similar incident from happening again.

Deputies said Friday that detectives are investigating to determine whether the attack was gang-related. The sheriff's office went on to say that preliminary findings suggest routine welfare checks were done in a timely manner.

Following the incident, Rufino, Haase and Arevalos were moved to the Santa Clara County Main Jail. According to court records, all three suspects are scheduled to appear in court for a plea hearing on Apr. 14.