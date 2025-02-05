Man who was brutally assaulted, tortured in Santa Clara County jail dies of his injuries

A man who was brutally assaulted in jail in Santa Clara County has died from his injuries, the Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

The 22-year-old man had been on life-support in the hospital after being assaulted at the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas last month, the Sheriff's Office said.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the deceased during this incredibly difficult time," said Sheriff Robert Jonsen in a statement. "This incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges we face and the importance of our efforts to improve safety and support within our facilities."

The Milpitas jail is under the watch of the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

Elmwood Correctional Facility, Milpitas County of Santa Clara

Two incarcerated suspects have been identified in the attack, which occurred on Jan. 27, the county said. They are suspected of murder and torture.

Just after noon that day, a deputy conducting a routine welfare check discovered the man unconscious and suffering from severe injuries, the Sheriff's Office said. The deputy called for medical assistance and alerted additional staff. Life-saving measures were performed until emergency medical personnel arrived at approximately 12:13 p.m.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery for traumatic head injuries.

The violence occurred in a large, open, dormitory-style living space, with several rows of metal bunk beds allowing for minimal separation between inmates, the Sheriff's Office said.

Jonsen said the jail is taking steps to prevent something like this from happening again and a "comprehensive" criminal and administrative investigation is underway.

"We are fully cooperating with all relevant authorities to ensure those responsible for this violent attack are held accountable," said Jonsen. "We remain committed to transparency and will keep the public informed as we learn more about this incident."