Santa Clara County inmate on life support after jail attack; 3 accused of attempted murder

An inmate at a jail facility in the South Bay has been hospitalized in critical condition following an attack in which three other inmates are suspected, deputies said Wednesday.

According to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened in one of the barracks at the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas on Monday. The sheriff's office said a deputy conducting a routine welfare check shortly after noon found the man unconscious and with severe injuries.

The deputy called for medical assistance and additional staff. Life-saving measures were performed on the man until EMS personnel arrived about 10 minutes later.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery for traumatic head injuries. According to the sheriff's office, the man is in critical condition and remains on life support.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the attack occurred in what deputies described as a "large, open, dormitory-style living space" which consists of several rows of metal bunk beds.

Deputies identified three inmates suspected in the attack. The suspects were transferred to the Santa Clara County Main Jail in San Jose. Charges of attempted murder and torture have been filed against the suspects.

Authorities have not released the suspects' names.

The incident remains under investigation.